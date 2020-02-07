Cities Aim for “Home Town Takeover”

The race is on for two Kentucky cities, joining others across the state and the country for their shot at a total town makeover.

Henderson and Providence are both in the running for the chance to be on HGTV’s “Home Town Takeover.”

“Ideally, what we’d like to see happen from this, is for it to be a spark that then inspires other people–even after HGTV has moved on. For us to continue to grow and continue to revitalize the city and bring it back to what it formerly was,” explained Dan Carr.

The Carrs want to see their personal efforts to make the coal city of Providence great–

“Our Little Free Library that we have at our home, it’s the first Little Free Library in Providence,” explained Tammy Carr.

–grow to a national stage

They’re hoping to catch the attention of HGTV for their upcoming “Home Town Takeover” show.

“Just the need for beautification around the area,” Dan said. “So that when the kids are driving by on their school buses, they’re not–the only thing they’re seeing right now is decay and decline.

But their big dreams for their hometown they hand picked go beyond getting a fresh coat of paint–

“There’s a huge cat problem–homeless cat problem in the area,” said Tammy. “And we have in the county a dog shelter. But I think it would be really cool if we got a kitty cafe. Something unique where people want to come and visit the town.”

–reflecting the needs of the community.

“With the literacy problem like it is in our county, it would be neat if we could have some type of community building, where volunteers could go and help children with their homework, reading. That’s definitely needed,” Tammy said.

But Providence isn’t the only place in Western Kentucky that’s hoping for a makeover.

Henderson too, has thrown its hat into the ring.

“We thought Henderson was just the perfect fit for the series coming up,” Abby Dixon, who serves as Executive Director of Henderson Tourist Commission said. “We’re not to proud too say we could use a little help. And we would be so excited for HGTV to come in and help us out.”

Their focus has centered on one historical building downtown–the Old Henderson National Bank Building.

“We see that as a real catalyst to the redevelopment of the corner of Second and Main. It’s always been an important corner of commerce in Henderson. It’s the site of John James Audubon’s original general store,” she continued.

But they’re eager to explore the possibilities.

“You have pros in Ben and Erin from ‘Home Town.’ We know that these projects are not overwhelming at all to them. They have this creative touch, if you’ve ever seen the show. We would be thrilled to see what they come up with.”

From across the state and around the nation, those tuning in can see what they come up with–and which American town’s been picked–when the series airs in 2021.

