Circuit Clerk Announces Special Election in September

A special election will be held in September to determine who the democrat candidate for the Boonville City Council District 4 will be in the upcoming general election.

The Warrick County Circuit Clerk announced that a Sept. 10 special election will determine the nominee. Voting will take place from 6 AM until 6 PM.

In a prepared statement released by the circuit clerk’s office, “the Warrick County Circuit Clerk is confident in the integrity and validity of the primary election that was held on May 7, 2019, the Clerk will follow the court’s order to conduct a special election and is currently taking all steps to ensure full compliance with applicable statutory procedures and requirements.”

Those eligible to vote in the special election are those registered voters whose primary residence is located in voting precincts Boon 5 or Boon 7. The special election will be held at their regular polling station located at Boonville High School.

All eligible voters residing in voting precincts Boon 5 and Boon 7 will be receiving a mailing from the Warrick County Election office as further notification and explanation with how to vote in this special election.

Those eligible voters who want to vote by absentee ballot must first complete an absentee ballot application and deliver it to the Warrick County Election office. All applications must be received by Aug. 29 and all absentee ballots must be returned to the Warrick County election office by noon on Sept. 10.

