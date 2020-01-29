Cindy Ledbetter Announces Candidacy for State Representative

A new candidate has announced her plans to run for House District 75 in Indiana’s House of Representatives.

Cindy Ledbetter is Councilwoman for Warrick County District 1 and has over 25 years of medical, business and administrative experience.

Ledbetter says, “I want to be a voice for the people and running for the House District 75 seat gives me a chance to make a difference on a larger scale.”

She outlined four main areas of her campaign which include helping rural communities preserve their population and workforce, mental health/substance abuse, education, and agriculture.

Ledbetter resides in Newburgh Indiana and has a psychiatric practice in Evansville.

District 75 encompasses most of Warrick, Southern Pike, and Southwestern Spencer Counties.