Cigarette Filters Could Increase Risk of Lung Cancer

The filters on cigarettes may not actually filter anything at all. In fact, a new study shows instead of limiting the toxins smokers inhale filters may be doing the exact opposite.

Scientists say they now believe filtered cigarettes can increase the risk of lung cancer because they allow people to take deeper puffs and inhale more smoke.

Even though filters are stained yellow after a person smokes it doesn’t mean they did anything helpful.

The color change happens because of a difference in PH levels not because of a filtration process.

Health officials are now calling for a ban on cigarette filters across Europe.

