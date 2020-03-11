Churches Try to Prevent Local Coronavirus Outbreak

As coronavirus continues to spread through the U.S. Governor Beshear is urging all churches to cancel Sunday services. He’s hoping this will prevent more cases from popping up in Kentucky.

Several churches in the Tri-State haven’t decided if service will be canceled, but many church officials are trying to stay ahead of the spreading of all sicknesses.

“We are trying to be cautious and aware but not fearful,” says Walnut Memorial Baptist Church Pastor Travis Farris.

“There is a lot of fear out there. We want to be people who offer hope in the midst of that fear,” says Henderson, Kentucky’s First Assembly of God Pastor Jeff Ferguson.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is advising all churches across the Bluegrass to cancel services during an uptick in confirmed coronavirus cases. Nearly 10 Kentuckians have caught the virus. Although, the virus has not made it’s way to the Tri-State.

“We are going to have church. We are going to have services, but we are going to take the proper precautions,” says Pastor Ferguson. “All of our Sunday services at 10:30 are Facebook live so we give that avenue as well for people who want to be engaged.”

The community is hoping for a painless end to flu season and the coronavirus outbreak.

Even with hand sanitizer being sold out in many stores some churches still have enough for Sunday and they are encouraging their parishioners to practice good hygiene in efforts of stopping the spread of germs.

“Our volunteers are going to be washing their hands. Our kids are going to be washing their hands before and after snack. Things like that,” says Pastor Ferguson.

Remember the biggest threat to everyone’s health right now is the flu.

The same healthy habits practiced during flu season will help protect you from the coronavirus.

Comments

comments