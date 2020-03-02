Church Warns of Fake Texts Claiming to Come From Pastor

A church is warning members of the community of a text message scam that claims to come from a pastor.

Holy Family Parish of Jasper, Indiana, posted screenshots of the text messages Jasper residents have been receiving.

“Some local residents are getting text messages claiming to be from Holy Family’s pastor Father John Boeglin and asking for assistance in purchasing gift cards,” the Facebook post read.

The church says the messages are not coming from the pastor, and that anyone who receives a text like this should block the sender’s number.

“This is NOT Father Boeglin! Do not respond and be sure to block the number(s) on your phone,” the church said in their statement.

Anyone who received these messages can file a report by contacting the Jasper Police Department at (812) 482-2255.

