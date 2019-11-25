Church Volunteer Accused of Child Molestation

A church volunteer behind bars after being accused of child molestation.

Scott Christner is being accused of touching an 11-year-old boy on several occasions.

Reports say he met the boy at First Baptist Church in Goshen, Indiana.

At this time Christner is denying all allegations against him

But the boy says he was too afraid to say something until now.

The church says any contact between Christner and the boy were not tied to church activities but would give no further comment.

Christner is being held in the Elkhart County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

He will appear in court sometime in December.

Comments

comments