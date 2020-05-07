Church Services Able to Resume Sunday

The Diocese of Evansville will not be continuing in-person mass this Sunday. The decision announced along with new guidelines.

Mass in Evansville will continue next Monday, May 18th, resuming daily mass. In-person Sunday mass will start back up May 24th.

“As long as the parish is able to clean and sanitize the churches daily,” says Bishop Joseph Siegel.

No word when masses in chapels, nursing homes, hospitals, and senior care facilities can resume. Bishop Siegel says the Catholic Church is exempting the obligation to attend mass on Sundays and Holy Days through at least August 15th.

“This will allow those who are vulnerable. Those over 65, those with any underlying health conditions as well as anyone else who does not feel comfortable coming back to mass,” says Bishop Siegel. In order to protect parishioners, families will have to stay at least 6 feet apart. The Bishop says parishes across the river city are looking at ways to get creative so everyone can hear mass.

44News spoke with a pastor at First Baptist Church who says he’s been getting creative too, planning back up seating during their church services.

“What we are going to do is we are going to mark off where people can sit as a family or as an individual so we can do the six-foot social distancing,” says Pastor Steve Claspell. He says his church will also be supplying homemade face masks for anyone who needs them since they will be mandatory. “We are going to continue just trying to follow the guidelines of the CDC and pursuing carefulness.”

Masks will be mandatory across the Catholic Churches in the River City, and beyond. Parishioners only allowed to remove the mask during communion where social distancing will also be enforced.

“We will be spacing out people in the communion line, giving them that six feet so parishes may be marking on the floor as they do in the supermarkets,” says Bishop Siegel.

You’ll also notice there won’t be wine offered during communion.

