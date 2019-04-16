Church Leaders Warn Parishioners of Priest Scams

Scam artists are preying on parishioners by pretending to be priests asking for money for gift cards for charitable purposes, according to church leaders.

Church leaders fear the scammers are getting access to the priest and parishioner information through public information on church websites and bulletins.

Last month in Texas, the attorney general warned residents of scammers pretending to be priests texting church members and asking for gift cards for charity.

Archbishop Thomas Wenski says, “This technological world we live in has given us some great things but it also exposes us to some great perils.”

Parishioners say they put their faith in their priests and want to help people in need, but this scam is taking that faith and corrupting it.

Comments

comments