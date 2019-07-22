Church Burglary Suspects Identified but Remain on the Loose

The Ohio County Sheriff is trying to track down to Evansville men, wanted for breaking into a church and vandalizing the property.

On July 17th, authorities were called to Pleasant Grove church in Fordsville for a possible burglary. Once they went inside, authorities say they discovered the suspects had taken food and drinks from the kitchen and poured them throughout the church.

Thanks to tips from the community as well as surveillance video from nearby, the Sheriff was able to get arrest warrants for Earling Iverson III and James Ray Howard, who are both from Evansville.

They were last seen in the Leitchfield area and had been released from the Daviess County jail just one day before the burglary.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office at 270-298-4444.

Previous story here:

Ohio County Church Vandalized

Comments

comments