Chronic Homelessness in Evansville Declines by 38 Percent

The Commission on Homelessness for Evansville and Vanderburgh County and the Homeless Service Council announced Wednesday that chronic homelessness in Evansville and Vanderburgh County has declined 38 percent from 2018 to 2019.

According to the commission, there were 56 chronically homeless people in 2018 and there are 35 this year. Officials say the decline is due to the community’s significant multi-year investment in permanent supportive housing.

Officials said chronic homelessness is defined as someone who has experienced homelessness for one year or longer or has experienced four separate occurrences of homelessness in the past three years that total one year or more.

The findings were part of the 2019 Point-in-Time count of homelessness in the region. The Point-in-Time count also revealed that 12 percent increase in the region’s overall number of people experiencing homelessness, to 477 individuals in 2019 versus 427 in 2018.

The Point in Time (PIT) count is an annual count mandated by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for every metropolitan area receiving HUD funding to address homelessness.

Regional Point in Time Count Results – 2015-2019

2019—477 individuals. 35 chronically homeless – down 38% from 2018 and, 67% since 2015.

2018—427 individuals. 56 chronically homeless.

2017—428 individuals. 56 chronically homeless.

2016—495 individuals. 77 chronically homeless.

2015—462 individuals. 105 chronically homeless.

