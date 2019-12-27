Christmas Tree Disposal

As Christmas comes to an end, many must decide how long they plan on leaving up their living Christmas trees.

Firefighters would like to remind people that the longer your tree is up, the greater the risk of a fire.

A dried-out Christmas tree is a huge fire hazard as it can potentially only takes seconds to become engulfed in flames.

Most sanitation groups recommend cutting your Christmas tree in half if you plan to toss it out.

In Evansville, Republic Services will be picking up trees with daily trash removal for their customers until Jan. 12.

Evansville Solid Waste Management will hold several recycling days, with locations that you can drop your trees off at.

You can find a list of the recycling day dates and locations here.

For questions or more information on recycling, Evansville Solid Waste Management can be reached at (812) 436-7800.

