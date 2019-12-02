Love those Christmas light displays that you don’t have to put up or take down?

There’s a new show in town…or I should say the Tri-State…

Christmas Lights of Hope will be held at the fairgrounds in Carmi and will be a drive through light display full of giant colorful LED decorations. There are many different displays including gingerbread houses, elves making toys, Santa driving a tractor and even a toy factory which is almost 12 feet tall by 25 ft wide!

The light show will start on November 29th and 30th and will follow every weekend up to Christmas and remain on the week of Christmas every evening. The entry fee for guest will be a suggested donation in hopes that the people who are able to give, give generously and the ones who can’t, can still enjoy the display. All proceeds from the entry fees will be given to local people in need. We are working with local schools and representatives of local organization to see that the money raised is allocated accordingly.

Christmas Lights of Hope will not only help people in need, it will bring people to Carmi to spend money on dinner and an ice cream cone! We feel this is an event that will benefit many people in many ways. We hope to make this a tradition for families for years to come!

This event is being put on by Carmi Christmas Elves Inc, a non-profit whose mission is to provide support, both financial and otherwise, to local youth and poverty- stricken residents in our community from local events such as Christmas Lights of Hope.

This organization was formed by a group of citizens who have the needs of people on their hearts and want to make a difference.

