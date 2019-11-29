“Christmas Lights of Hope” Aims to Help the Needy

Carmi Christmas Elves Inc. is a non-profit group that is hosting this year’s “Christmas Lights of Hope” event in Carmi, Illinois.

Their goal is to provide support both financially and in other ways to local youth and poverty-stricken residents in the Carmi community, through charitable programs such as the Christmas Lights of Hope event.

Christmas Lights of Hope will be held the fairgrounds in Carmi and will be a drive-through light display full of giant colorful LED decorations.

The light show will be held on November 29th-30th and every following weekend up to Christmas and remain on the week of Christmas every evening.

To enter the event, guests can donate any amount that they are comfortable with. All proceeds from the entry fees will be given to local people in need.

