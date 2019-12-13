Christmas Gets Creepy, Comedy Chaos, Santa, Sparkling Lights and More…

The holiday is in full swing in the Tri-State, and that means that the weekend is packed with fun — and merry — things to do!

But we’re going to start with something a little different — and spooky —

For the first time ever the Newburgh Civitan Zombie Farm is opening tonight and tomorrow for their “A Creepy Little Christmas” event!





This is a full live action scare with plenty of creepy elves, holiday zombies, and even the frightening Krampus will be creeping around the Zombie Farm, there even will be free pictures with Santa for everyone that attends this event!

The attraction is open 6:00pm to 10:00pm both nights, and costs $8, but if you bring a new, unwrapped toy, it’s only five dollars!

Believe it or not…we’re staying on that spooky Christmas tip with a paranormal investigation!

New Harmony boasts its fair share of ghosts and creepy encounters, and tonight a team of investigators will descend upon Mason-Nordgauer Art Gallery to hunt for these haunted creatures and their history — that you might hear from voices beyond the grave.

Creepy at Christmas…well, how about chaotic comedy — with a little bit of magic mixed in?

Back by demand after selling out — Comedy Chaos returns to Backstage Bar and Grill tonight.

This adults only comedy experience brings magic, comedy, and audience participation together to create a night of absolute absurdity.

It’s just ten bucks, and it’s also bucket night!

And if you love twinkling Christmas lights?

“Christmas Lights of Hope” will be held the fairgrounds in Carmi and will be a drive through light display full of giant colorful LED decorations.

Displays including gingerbread houses, elves making toys, Santa driving a tractor and even a toy factory which is almost 12 feet tall by 25 feet wide!

The light show runs every weekend up to Christmas and remains the week of Christmas every evening.

The entry fee is a suggested donation.

Saturday is the Young & Established toy drive, Breakfast with Santa at Eastland Mall, and you can even become a certified Santa helper at cMoes’s Elf Academy!

Heritage Hills High School in Lincoln City presents “Scrooge’s Christmas”…the one-hour retelling of Ebenezer Scrooge’s Christmas Eve epiphany after a night of nightmarish encounters with the ghosts of Christmas past, present, and future.

You can also tour the Cook Mansion on Fulton Avenue to see their renovations and decorations!

For one night only, join us at University of Evansville for special performances by the Signature Singers, Evansville Day School, Evansville Civic Theatre, me, and more at Holly Follies!

We’re sure to get you in the holiday spirit…tickets are cheaper if you buy them before you get there.

The Evansville Ballet’s Nutcracker is also Saturday and Sunday at Victory Theatre…and this isn’t the show you remember…they’ve modernized the costumes and re-newed the choreography!

