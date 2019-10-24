44News This MorningEvansvilleIndiana

Choosing the Right Dental & Vision Coverage for Seniors

Jessica Hartman 1 min ago
Less than a minute

Finding the right health coverage as a Senior can be frustrating.

Gina Downs with Senior Connection says most of the dental and vision options come as separate plans, but there are a few bundle options.

However, those options might not be right for you. If you go with a bundle option, be sure to check that it covers your primary doctors and medications first.

She says often dental and vision plans don’t include standard cleanings or exams.

