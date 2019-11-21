Choosing a Part D Prescription Drug Plan

With just a couple weeks left for open enrollment, Senior Connection is encouraging people to take a close look at their health coverage options.

When it comes to Part D Prescription Drug coverage, there have been two new options added this year for a total of 28 different plans.

Gina Downs with Senior Connections says it is important to look at your specific prescription needs and find a plan that fits your needs.

Watch our 44News This Morning interview with Downs below:

The Kaiser Family Foundation has some helpful articles to sort through your options or you can call 1-800-Medicare.

