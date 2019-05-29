Chipotle to Give Away Free Burritos

Do you like free burritos from Chipotle?

If you do, you’re in luck!

The Tex-Mex chain is offering up to $1-million in free food during the NBA Finals.

The restaurant chain is celebrating the end of the basketball season with its biggest promotion of the year.

It kicks off Thursday, and every time the announcer mentions the word ‘free’ Chipotle will tweet a secret word, and you can use that code for a chance to win.

If you haven’t already, make sure to follow Chipotle on Twitter to follow to be part of this promotion.

