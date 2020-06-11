A Chilly Start to Thursday; but We’re Kicking Off a Stretch of Dry and Quiet Weather

It was a chilly start to our Thursday morning across the Tri-State. Temperatures were 20 degrees cooler than Wednesday morning in some locations, with most of us waking up in the high 50s and low 60s. Today, we are expected to see highs reach the low to mid 80s with sunny and dry conditions.

The cooler weather is a reflection of the cold front that moved through our area Wednesday. High pressure is starting to build in throughout the region. This will create more seasonable like temperatures in the Tri-State, with plentiful sunshine. We will drop back down into the high 50s and low 60s overnight with mostly calm conditions. For Friday, we will be heating up once again with highs reaching the mid to upper 80s. Humidity levels will continue to remain on the comfortable side.

Right now, we are tracking a cold front off to our north that could potentially bring us cloud cover and a possible sprinkle Friday as it moves southeast. The chances are very slim and should stay to our north. As the cold front swings through Friday evening, it will usher in cooler temperatures for the weekend. Afternoon highs on Saturday and Sunday are only expected to reach just 82° and 80° with mostly sunny skies.

Comments

comments