Children’s Museum of Evansville Reopening July 1

The Children’s Museum of Evansville will be reopening its doors at the beginning of July.

According to a press release from cMoe on Wednesday, member families will be welcomed back into the museum on Wednesday, July 1. The general public will be able to visit the museum as of Sunday, July 5.

In addition to the museum’s reopening, it was also announced that limited capacity summer camps are scheduled to begin on July 13.

What changes to expect with cMoe’s reopening:

Limited capacity and timed ticketing entry.

Climbing structures will remain closed until social distancing restrictions are lifted.

Wet Deck will be temporarily closed.

Children will each receive a mini-activity kit, providing one-user-only supplies that can be used throughout their visit.

Guests over the age of 3 and all staff members must wear a face covering.

The museum will remain closed on Mondays for deep cleaning and maintenance.

Social distancing floor markers and reminder signage will be found throughout the museum.

Cleaning practices have been enhanced.

Temperature checks will be taken upon entering the museum.

Guests can purchase timed entry tickets online at cmoekids.org starting June 25.

Museum members will continue to enjoy free admission but must reserve an entry time in advance online.

Recommended Articles

Indiana’s Plan to Fully Reopen by July 4

Stay up to date on the latest coronavirus information and more by downloading the 44News Mobile App

Comments

comments