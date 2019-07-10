Children’s Learning Center to Close for Remainder of the Week

The University of Southern Indiana will close its Children’s Learning Center for the remainder of the week.

The closure is out of respect for the staff, children, and parents affected by the death of the three-year-old boy.

The toddler, identified as Oliver Dill, was left in the backseat of his father’s car, buckled in his car seat.

According to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s office, no arrests are being made at this time.

The center will reopen on Monday, July 15th.

Also, USI will be hosting an Eagle Support event on Friday, July 12th in Mitchell Auditorium.

The campus community and families of children attending the Children’s Learning Center are invited to attend the event.

The event is hosted by the USI Counseling Center.

——————————————————

Previous story:

No Charges Filed in Hot Car Death

