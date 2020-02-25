Children as Young as 12 to Be Tried as Adults Under New Bill

Children as young as 12 years could be sentenced as adults if a new bill passes. The proposed measure is in response to the shooting in 2018 at Noblesville West Middle School where a 13-year-old student shot his teacher and his classmate.

Senate Bill 449, authored by Sen. Erin Houchin, would lower the age and expand the list of crimes that could send a child to jail. The expanded list includes crimes like murder, attempted murder, rape, kidnapping, and armed robbery.

SB 449 also extended the amount of time a young offender can spend in juvenile court. Some kids can get up to six years or 24 hours in some cases.

The bill will be heard in the House. If passed, the measure would go into effect on July 1.

