Child Tests Positive for COVID-19 in Richland Co, IL

A young boy has tested positive for COVID-19 in Richland County, Illinois.

According to the health department, the child had “contact with and exposure to coronavirus infection during recent out-of-state travel.”

The child is now quarantining and will not be allowed to leave the home for at least 14 days or until he can no longer transmit the disease.

The health department is working to track down anyone he may have come in contact with.

However, officials say they expect more local cases to be confirmed as the virus spreads.

See the full statement below:

