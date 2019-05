A two-year-old child has been flown to the hospital in Owensboro after being found in a pond with severe injuries.

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says the parents were getting ready for a party when they noticed two two-year-olds missing.

The one child was found in a nearby pond and the other near the side of a road unharmed.

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says they are still investigating.

