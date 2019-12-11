Child Sex Abuse Imagery Reaches Record High

A shocking new report indicates authorities are seeing a dramatic rise in child sex abuse imagery across the Hoosier State.

“It’s really is scary,” says Julie Whitledge, parent. “I don’t want them online where people are going to view them inappropriately.”

For Whitledge, she knows first hand the dangers of online child predators right here in the Tri-State.

“We have a picture of my granddaughter, typical first birthday picture, sitting in a little tub, Mickey Mouse ears on in a diaper, and someone has been taking it and putting it on Facebook and talking about nudity with children,” says Whitledge.

She is not alone. Detective Cecilia Wylie with the Indiana State Police Internet Crimes Against Children says as of November, there have been more than four thousand tips.

That number nearly doubling from two years ago.

Most tips coming from internet service providers including social media and the others are from concerned adults.

“So we contacted the authorities and they said there’s nothing we can do, but report it on Facebook right now.”

Internet Crimes Against Children officials say many factors play into the increase including advancing technology and more children getting phones at a younger age.

Required by Federal law, apps like Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, and YouTube are required to report any illegal activity involving minors.

Police say parents must also monitor their kids online.

“With a 13-year-old and Snapchat, you know we really tell her ‘you’ve gotta pay attention to your posting,’ what you think is an innocent picture really isn’t an innocent picture,” says Whitledge.

Detectives tell 44News that no image is ever truly deleted from the internet and each time a photo is shared, a child is revictimized.

“I have to stop and think what photos I’m putting on there because I don’t want to attract anybody to come find my child,” says Whitledge.

Indiana State Police say no app is a safe app.

TO help combat the increasing problem, there are educators who travel across the Hoosier state teaching children and adults about internet safety.

