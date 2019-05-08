Child Found Unresponsive; Sheriff’s Office Investigates

Authorities say they’re looking for answers following the death of an infant.

The Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office says they were called to the one hundred block of Cave Springs Road in reference to a one-year-old boy who was unresponsive and not breathing.

“Emergency medical personal showed up on the scene and determined that the 13-month-old was deceased,” says Chris Flener, Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office.

The cause of the child’s death is under investigation and authorities are trying to learn as much information as they can about the person who was inside the home and 911. Authorities can confirm the parents were contacted.

The Sheriff’s Office is simply piecing together the details leading up to the child’s death.

“Anytime that you have a 13-month-old that has been found deceased, it brings concerns to the sheriff’s office to figure out answers and to find out why a 13-month-old is deceased,” says Flener.

While reporting Wednesday afternoon, one many shared his personal insight about the child.

“Big beautiful, curly, blonde locks and big blue eyes,” says Ronald Rex, grandfather. “I’m the grandfather. The family would just like their privacy right now. We’re devastated. We’re in deep grief so we’ll see what happens when it happens.”

The Sheriff’s Office says an autopsy has been set in Madisonville to determine an exact cause of death.

