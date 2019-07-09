Child Dies After Being Left in Hot Car on USI Campus

Update:

One child is dead after being left in a hot car on USI’s campus. The Vanderburgh County Coroner has been called to the scene.

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s office says the child had been inside that car since this morning before the father realized his child was still in his car seat.

That’s when he ran into USI’s Learning Center to ask for help. Unfortunately, this isn’t the first heat-related death authorities have seen.

Major Jason Ashworth says, “And unfortunately it may not be the last. So you need to be very aware of the temperatures. Parents need to be aware and double check their cars before getting out.”

So far this summer, 18 children have died from being left in a hot car for too long.

This often leads to heatstroke which is deadly.

Previous:

The USI Children’s Center is closed due to a medical emergency involving one child.

Parents of the affected child have been notified.

All parents are asked to pick up their children at the Health Professions Center in Mitchell Auditorium.

Not a lot of details are being released at this time.

Stay with 44News on-air and online for updates as they become available.

Comments

comments