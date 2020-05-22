Child Cares Services to Reopen as Illinois Moves Into Phase 3 and Phase 4

Governor JB Pritzker announced on Friday child care service will gradually reopen as the state shifts into Phase 3 and Phase 4 of Restore Illinois.

Based on guidelines set by state health officials, new group sizes will be limited to 30% lower than their pre-pandemic levels for centers.

Licensed homes will be able to operate at standard capacity, Gov. Pritzker said.

Providers that have been successfully operating as emergency child care providers can move immediately to these new maximum capacities when their Region enters Phase 3. Most licensed child care homes will also be able to reopen to their licensed capacity.

These newly reopened providers will have reduced capacity, of no more than 10 children per classroom, for the first four weeks.

There will be no restrictions on which families can use child care in Phases 3 and 4.

