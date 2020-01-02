Child Abuse Cases Spike in January

As the holiday season comes to a close, social workers are seeing a huge monthly spike in reported child abuse cases.

It’s part of a yearly cycle for those trying to care for the most vulnerable, which means the child victim’s advocacy group Holly’s House sees their phones start ringing more.

Law enforcement and child services groups are calling in with reports of cases.

Each ring marks a possible instance of abuse, and not only those left over from the time kids spend at home for the holidays. There are also new instances once the celebrations end, but while children still out of school.

“Honestly, I think it’s access. Stress probably has something to do with it, but it’s access,” explained Holly Edmond, Executive Director of Holly’s House, on why there are so many increases in January. “Kids are at home, they’re with people they’re not normally with potentially if parents have had to seek out additional child care for extended leave. So they may be around people they’re not always around.”

Throughout the month of December, Holly’s House served 12 cases. But already with the start of January, they’ve taken five calls–and counting.

Access that leads to abuse isn’t just limited to inside the home.

More time off means more time on the phone for many kids, with parents sometimes kept in the dark on who their children are talking to.

Holly’s House workers are anticipating their involvement in 300 cases or more throughout 2020, or nearly one child per day reported as abused in the area.

If you believe a child is a victim, help is available here.

