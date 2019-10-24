Chief of Vincennes Police Department Steps Down

The chief of the Vincennes Police Department has stepped down, Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum announced Thursday.

The release says Dusty Luking has “resigned as police chief and retired from the Vincennes Police Department.”

Assistant Chief Terry Johnson and Sargent Jon McKinnon will lead the department until a permanent chief is selected.

Back in August, Luking was placed on paid administrative leave after FBI agents executed a search warrant on the police department.

It is unknown if Luking’s resignation is connected to this investigation.

The FBI is not releasing any additional information on their investigation.

Related content:

Comments

comments