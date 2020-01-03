Chicago Woman Stabs Father; Jumps From 11th Floor With Child in Arms

Two Chicago toddlers are dead after a woman reportedly left one of the children in a bathtub, stabbed her father, and then jumped from an 11th-floor apartment while holding the other child in her arms.

Just before 2 a.m. on Thursday at the Waters Edge apartment building on the 7200 block of South Shore Drive, police arrived to find a woman and her 1-year-old son on the ground on the north side of the building.

Apartment security officials directed officers to the 11th floor of the apartment building, where they then found a 2-year-old boy unresponsive in the bathtub.

Also still inside of the apartment room was the woman’s bloodied 70-year-old father, who had stab wounds and cuts on his face and body.

Police said the wounded man told officers his daughter stabbed him before jumping out of the window with her son.

Both children were taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

The woman and her father were hospitalized in critical condition at the University of Chicago Medical Center according to police.

Police detectives were continuing their investigation Thursday morning.

