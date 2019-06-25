Chicago Police Release Video of Jussie Smollett With Noose Around His Neck

Chicago police have released never before seen video from the Jussie Smollett attack. Police body cam video shows the moment officers first arrived at Smollett’s apartment, about seven hours after the actor claimed he’d been attacked.

Smollett told police he was assaulted by two masked men, yelling racist and homophobic slurs.

For more than three weeks at least 24 detectives searched for the two men and investigated Smollett’s claims. Police say Smollett paid brothers Abel and Ola Osundairo to stage the attack because he was angry over his salary.

Newly released videos show the brothers on their way to the scene of the alleged attack. The brothers were arrested at Chicago’s O-Hare airport, less than a month later. The brothers told police Smollett paid them to conduct the attack.

Smollett maintained his innocence leading up to his arrest on 16 felony counts for lying to police charges which were later dropped by Cook County State Attorney’s Office.

