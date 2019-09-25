Chicago Police Officer Cycling to Raise Awareness of Opioid Epidemic

In Illinois, a Chicago police officer is doing her part to battle the opioid crisis at work and in the streets.

Officer Kim Conte returned home to Chicago after cycling 300 miles. She made the journey to raise awareness about the opioid epidemic.

Several officers and members of the community were there to welcome her home.

Conte completed the ride in honor of her brother who died of a heroin overdose two years ago.

Officer Conte says, “So I lost my brother to a heroin overdose September 20th, 2017, and I thought instead of being sad about the situation, how can I make a difference in the community. So last year I cycled 100 miles in honor of my brother last year, the day of his passing, and I raised support and awareness for the heroin epidemic relief organization.

Conte says she would like to spread the word that there is no shame in getting help.

She was able to raise $5,000 for her cause.

(This story was first reported on Tuesday, September 24th)

Comments

comments