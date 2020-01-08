Cheryl Musgrave Files for Re-Election

Cheryl Musgrave filed for re-election today around 12 p.m. in room 216 of the Civic Center.

Last Thursday, Musgrave announced her re-election campaign for Vanderburgh County Commissioner in 2020.

“Local government isn’t flashy. It’s about hard work and getting the fundamentals right. Once the fundamentals of infrastructure like roads, bridges, and broadband are in place, our community is positioned to grow,” Musgrave said in her statement, referencing her accomplishments of the past three years with over $80 million worth of investment in road, bridge, and trail construction underway.

Musgrave will focus on infrastructure and bringing broadband connectivity to all citizens in the county.

Comments

comments