Charlestown, Indiana Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash

A Charlestown, Indiana man was the victim of a single-vehicle crash that took place early Monday morning.

Around 12:45 Monday morning, Troopers from the Indiana State Police (ISP) post in Sellersburg responded to the report of a vehicle in the tree line on the west side of CR 403 near Bethany Road. When officers arrived, they found the car had left the roadway, overturned and collided with a tree.

Police and fire units immediately requested air medic helicopters and a local wrecker service until the number of occupants in the car could be determined. After turning the vehicle upright, officers discovered the driver was the sole occupant.

The preliminary investigation reports that the vehicle, a black, 2007 Ford Fusion, left the roadway for an unknown reason before overturning and coming to rest against a tree.

The driver, Robert Oliver Sheckles, 35, Charlestown, was pronounced dead on the scene by the Clark County Coroner.

ISP Crash Scene Reconstructionists are investigating, and the crash remains under investigation.

Investigators believe alcohol may have been a contributing factor in this crash.

The Sellersburg Police Department, the New Chapel Emergency Medical Service, the Clark County Coroner’s office, and the Charlestown Volunteer Fire Department assisted in the investigation.

Comments

comments