Rape Charges Dropped Against Subway Employee Accused of Assaulting Coworker

All charges have been dropped against a former Subway employee accused of drugging and raping his coworker in 2018.

Jordan Johnson, 20, was charged with sexual battery and rape just 10 days after the incident. The victim says they had a headache and Johnson gave them a white pill saying they would feel better.

Though, after taking the pill the victim became impaired. Surveillance video from that night shows the victim acting intoxicated during their shift and Johnson touching the victim sexually before and after the two went into a utility closest.

According to the report, it took the victim several days to regain their memory of that night.

Ahead of a Wednesday court date all charges against Johnson were dismissed.

Comments

comments