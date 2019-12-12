Changes Proposed for Mount Vernon Road

A main route for many heading to school in Mount Vernon could see some big changes.

City officials will make their case for funding improvements just outside the junior high school.

“All the traffic to all the schools go by here. And it’s already really hectic during that time,” explained Jessyka Miller, who lives along Tile Factory Road.

Jessyka has made her home alongside the road for nearly three years.

But with two small kids, she’s worried about their safety.

“So I am a little concerned to see how if it gets any busier with how I’d feel with my kids being out in the yard, playing, or even being outside by the time school lets out,” she added.

But accounting for the flow of traffic–whether cars or walkers–is behind a new plan to transform Tile Factory Road.

Right now Tile Factory Road is just two lanes, with a ditch on one side and limited sidewalks on the other. But the plan is not just to make it bigger, but better.

“First and foremost it’s safety, at least in my mind,” explained Mount Vernon Mayor Bill Curtis.

Curtis wants the roadway expanded, with new sidewalks that stretch down the road. But it’s not as easy as just pouring asphalt.

“Near that ditch there is a 12 inch water main, there’s a gas line, there’s a fiber optic cable. You can see the poles and the wires for other communications utilities. There’s a railroad crossing, all that contributes to the expense of the project,” he explained.

A project estimated to cost nearly $6.5 million dollars almost a year’s budget for the entire city. That means Mount Vernon officials are looking at grants to fund it.

But while the city is expected to put forth its first proposal to the Indiana Department of Transportation on Friday, actually seeing it finished could still be a few years off.

“Construction would be in the 2025 range. So it’s literally down the road,” the Mayor added.

But by then, Jessyka Miller’s young kids could make their own walk down the street to school more safely:

“The sidewalks would be very very nice. Right now we don’t really have a sidewalk really along Tile Factory Road unless it’s in front of the school. So, it’d be a lot easier and a lot safer for everyone.”

