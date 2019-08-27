Changes Proposed to Henderson Taxes

If you live anywhere in Henderson county, you may notice some changes in your taxes next year.

This comes after the county signs off on a new plan to help fund 911 centers.

If also passed by the city, homeowners should see that new 911 charge on their water bill January 1.

“The idea was to be as equitable and fair with funding 911 as possible,” explained County Judge/Executive Brad Schneider.

Back when the original billing was set, landlines were much more common.

But with the advent of cell phones meaning many no longer have a corded telephone, Schneider says the financial support for 911 is no longer even.

The county is working with the city to make changes, compensating for losses and funding pensions and equipment.

“It’s just going to shift to a different bill,” said Donna Stinnett with the City of Henderson. “You will see a slight change in the fee. The fee is going to go up just a little bit–since it hasn’t been changed in so long–just to help recoup some of that revenue that’s been falling off.”

But just how much will people see on their water bill if the city–like the county–approves the second reading?

“To cover the increased costs, they bumped it from $2.50 to $3.25. It’s only 75 cents a month. I think it’s $9 dollars a year. But we had to keep it the same,” Schneider continued.

The 911 changes weren’t the only items discussed for taxes at the county meeting:

“Taxing districts that presented today all kept their taxes same year over year except the library, which took the compensating rate,” Schneider said. “Basically a cost of living rate that the state determines is necessary to produce the same amount of revenue this year as last year.”

But one retired English teacher and library patron says, she’s glad the library will remain funded–even if it means a tax increase.

“It’s limitless opportunity,” praised Phyllis Becker. “I started in this library when you had to go in the steps in the front. I’ve been here all my life my son came as soon as he could sit up. We were getting library books so it’s very important. And there are children here who don’t have books at home. And this is the perfect place to get them.”

The County Judge/Executive explained that adjustments in 911 billing and other changes for the library are crucial to better meet the service needs of those living here.

