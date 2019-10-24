Changemaker Winners to Receive Full Ride Scholarships to UE

Student teams from several Evansville High Schools and across Indiana competed for the chance to win a full-ride scholarship to the University of Evansville.

The challenge includes improving attraction across the city of Evansville. Teams worked throughout the year on ways to make Evansville a better place.

The students pitched their ideas to a panel of community leaders Wednesday who could support their campaigns.

Interim Director of the Center of Innovation and Change Erin Lewis says, “University of Evansville believes firmly that young people can and should make an impact in their community. It’s interwoven through all of our course work. You can actually major in it here, and we wanted a way to empower and demystify the process in citizenship for young people. So, we said why not have a competition and see what they want to do.”

This year’s winner was Project Oasis. Their idea included social grocery stores in food deserts.

Each member of the winning Changemaker team who meets the admission requirements will receive a four-year full-ride scholarship to UE.

Runners-up will also receive scholarships to UE based on their team’s ranking.

