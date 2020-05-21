Chandler Man Arrested on Child Molestation Charges Released on Bail

A Chandler man arrested on child molestation charges has posted bail.

Alan Grimwood, 31, was arrested on Wednesday after he admitted to sexually abusing a minor under the age of 14.

The case affidavit says the Department of Child Services contacted detectives with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office in reference to child sex abuse allegations on May 7.

The victim was interviewed at Holly’s House on May 14. During the interview, the victim told detectives Grimwood touched her three years ago while he was at home for a “movie night”.

Grimwood was lodged into the Vanderburgh County Jail.

