Chandler Man Arrested After Allegedly Firing Handgun During Dispute Over Stimulus Money

According to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office, a 911 hang-up call led to the arrest of a Chandler, Indiana man, for firing a handgun during an argument over stimulus money.

On Sunday around 3:00 a.m., VCSO responded to the 7700 block of Baumgart Road in reference to a 911 hang-up call.

VCSO Deputies arrived in the area and located a male victim in the ditch.

The victim told deputies that his former friend, Nicholas Beamon, had pointed a handgun at him, threatened to shoot him, and fired a round off. The victim told deputies that he had been staying at a nearby hotel with Beamon and two other people.

While staying at the hotel, the victim said he was unable to locate funds from his stimulus check and accused Beamon of stealing the money.

The argument between the two attracted the attention of hotel management who called 911.

Both the victim and Beamon left the hotel together, driving to the area of Baumgart Rd. – when Beamon ordered the victim out of the vehicle they were riding in.

The victim stated that after exiting the vehicle, Mr. Beamon retrieved a firearm, pointed it at him, and then fired one round off before fleeing the scene.

VCSO Deputies along with Warrick County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Chandler Police Department officers developed information that led them to a residence near Chandler, Indiana, and located Beamon.

Beamon refused to exit the residence and was later located hiding underneath a pickup truck in the garage. Deputies recovered the firearm involved in the incident.

Mr. Beamon was transported to the Vanderburgh County Jail and is being held without bond.

In addition to the charges related to the Sunday morning incident, Beamon was arrested on an outstanding felony warrant for two counts of burglary, one count of arson, one count of unauthorized vehicle entry, and one count of criminal mischief.

Deputies also determined that Beamon had pleaded guilty to possession of a handgun without a license in Vanderburgh County in 2017. This incident remains under investigation and additional charges may be forthcoming.

Arrested and charged: Nicholas Joe Beamon, 31, of Chandler, IN

Criminal Recklessness While Armed with a Deadly Weapon as a Level 5 Felony

Possession of a Handgun Without a License with Prior Conviciton as a Level 6 Felony

Pointing a Loaded Firearm at a Person as a Level 6 Felony

Intimidation with a Deadly Weapon as a Level 5 Felony.

Presumption of Innocence Notice: The fact that a person has been arrested or charged with a crime is merely an accusation. The defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

