Champagne Wishes and Wedding Bell Dreams This Sunday

Engaged! is promising Sunday’s Bridal Faire will feature style and beauty inspiration around every corner.

Join us for the first ever ENGAGED! Bridal Faire! This show will be unlike any other wedding show in the region, featuring style and beauty inspiration around every corner. Hosted at The McCurdy on Evansville’s riverfront, we cannot wait to have you come and see this gorgeous historic building just recently reopened to the public.

Doors open at 12pm. Entry doors located on First St.

Admission is $2 per adult.

All door proceeds go to benefit the Parenting Time Center.

Brides and grooms to be, grab your planner and head to the McCurdy, Sunday, that’s the 19th, for the Engaged! Bridal Faire, from noon until 4pm.

Entry doors are located on First Street, and parking can be found in the Old National Bank parking garage.

