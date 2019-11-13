Ceremony Set for Swearing in of New Owensboro Fire Chief

The date has been set for swearing in of the next Owensboro Fire Chief.

City of Owensboro will host a retirement reception honoring current Fire Chief Steve Mitchell at 4PM on November 19th. The reception will take place on the fourth floor of Owensboro City Hall, 101 East 4th Street.

Then, at 5PM, during the regularly-scheduled Owensboro City Commission meeting, Mayor Tom Watson will swear in James Howard as Owensboro’s next Fire Chief.

Howard currently serves as a battalion chief for OFD. He has served OFD for 21 years. Both ceremonies will be open to the public.

Comments

comments