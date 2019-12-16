Central Indiana Woodworkers Make Thousands of Toys for Kids in Need

The Central Indiana Woodworkers have been working throughout the year to build and assemble over 14,000 toys for kids in need across the state.

Each week, the woodworkers meet to make hand-crafted wooden firetrucks, ambulances, doll beds and treasure boxes that will soon be delivered to kids in need.

“One of our objectives is to make a sturdy dependable toy that kids can play with,” explained CIW member Don Melloy.

It’s a labor of love that the group started back in the 1950s and has been doing ever since.

“Contrary to what you see in the media a lot, Christmas is not a great time for a lot of our kids,” said member Jim Mervilde. “This is just a way of making sure that kids know there are some good things coming in life despite their circumstances,”

The members will deliver the toys this Saturday to more than three dozen local charities and agencies.

Come January, members say they will start the process all over again.

