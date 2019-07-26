Central Grad Mason White Joins the Henderson Flash

For the 1st time in team history, the Henderson Flash are Ohio Valley East Division Champions. Now the boys in blue and yellow are prepping for a playoff run, and starting pitcher Mason White will be a big part of it. Andrew Garcia caught up with the Central grad before the post-season begins.

As a Freshman at Southeastern Illinois College, Mason White pitched 15 innings, striking out 20 batters and this year he is playing collegiate summer ball for the first time ever.

“It’s been a really great experience, especially being around t he same talent as me, a lot of good guys. It’s a big learning experience for myself as well,” said Flash pitcher Mason White



White’s first year on the mound for the Falcons has him hungry to improve his game.

“The biggest thing for Mason that his coach at Southeastern wanted him to pitch a lot this year and Mason started a lot of games for us. He’s made great great strides with Brandon Mattingly, our Pitching Coach. And I told him from where he started in May 26th to now, it’s almost like night and day. Even though he commutes from Evansville, he’s in the weight room everyday he’s here. Good work ethic guy and a great teammate to have,” said Flash Head Coach J.D. Arndt.



“I need to work on my mechanics mostly and with that hopefully comes a lot of velocity. When I return to school I want to be bigger and I want to be stronger. I want to be more consistent with my pitching would be good playing here,” said White



The Central grad credits his upbringing in Evansville to his success on the diamond.

“The coaching back home with my pops throwing, a lot of people, I’ve been able to learn the game of baseball really quick and that’s brought me to where I am at the college level,” said White.



Comments

comments