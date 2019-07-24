Central Grad Kahre Returns to the Bombers

Central grad Evan Kahre spent the last two seasons playing baseball at Olney Central college, but next year, he will be bac in Evansville, playing for the Purple Aces. However, before he returns home, the former Bear is donning the Bombers jersey one more time to tune up his game. Our very own Andrew Garcia has more with the soon to be Ace.

After completing his sophomore season at Olney Central, Evan Kahre has returned to the Dubois County Bombers to continue his growth as a player.

“He’s been a great assest to us for two years now,” said Bombers Head Coach Travis Lamar. “At the beginning of the year he was our only returning player from last year’s team. I think that brought a little element of leadership from him, and that’s definitely something he’s developed over the year. Just being more of a vocal leader, just a leader on the field and having that experience, he’s just been a huge asset for us.”

“Well it was getting late in our spring season at Olney and I was still looking for a summer team, so I texted Travis and he said there was still an open spot,” said Bombers OF Evan Kahre. “So I came back.”

Kahre is using his second stint with Dubois County to improve every aspect of his game possible.

“Over the summer I try to work on some things,” said Kahre. “This year it’s more on base and working on balls over my head in the outfield, going back on balls. Starting out I was kind of struggling a little bit so now I’m trying to simplify, just get my hands working through the ball.”

The former Bear enjoys honing his skills so close to home.

“It’s nice, I just went home yesterday. Actually I came from Evansville today, I stayed at home two nights in a row because we had the last two days off. So it’s been nice not having a far trip back. I’ve been hitting at different places in Evansville growing up my whole life and having coaches teaching me everything.”

