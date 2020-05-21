Central City Woman Perishes in House Fire

A Wednesday morning fire claimed the life of a Central City woman. The Kentucky State Police Post 2 in Madisonville dispatched firefighters to a home on Park Street around 4:09 a.m.

Upon arrival, they discovered 30-year-old Brittany Michelle Dukes. She was pronounced dead at the scene by the Muhlenberg County Coroner’s Office.

KSP says an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.

Stay with 44News on-air and online for updates.

Comments

comments