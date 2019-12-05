Census Increases Pay Rates in Indiana

The U.S. Census Bureau’s pay rate increased in Indiana for the many positions available. The positions offer flexible hours, paid training and weekly paychecks. Pay rates vary by position and location, with a range from $18.50 to $25 per hour.

The Census Bureau is looking to hire about 500,000 census takers across the country in 2020. In order to meet this goal, the Census Bureau is recruiting now.

Applicants will be placed in an applicant pool for 2020 Census positions in which they qualify for as jobs become available in their area.

The Census Bureau also has current temporary positions for recruiting assistants and office positions.

