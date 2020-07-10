Census Door Knocking Starting in Southern Indiana July 23

If you live in Indiana and haven’t filled out your 2020 census form yet, you can expect to have a visitor soon, with census door knockers fanning out across the southern region of the state starting July 23.

The census bureau was already scheduled to start door knocking in states around the country July 16th, when the organization announced on Wednesday, six more states, including Indiana, would also be getting visitors late in July.

Local counties affected include Vanderburgh, Warrick, Dubois, Daviess and Gibson.

Mobile units will also be helping the homeless population get counted.

“We’ll facilitate and set up venues where they can come out,” said James Mosley, member of the Evansville Complete Count Committee. “Folks can come in an orderly fashion, certainly with the social spacing and the masks, and can come in and actually fill out the census on the laptop on cite where we bring it to them.”

As of Wednesday, Indiana’s overall response rate is at 66 percent. And Dubois County is at 78 percent, the highest in our region. And while Vanderburgh is is at 66, committee members say they are hoping from more responses.

“There are some pockets and some neighborhoods in Evansville that’s below that average and that’s what gives us some calls for concerns,” Mosley said.

And while door knockers will wear a mask and stay out of the home, with so much personal information needed to fill out the form — it’s not just physical safety that’s at risk.

“If they’re asking maybe for banking information, social security or if they tell you there is some type of fee associated — then you know they’re fraudulent,” said Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding.

While filling out the form might seem tedious — it’s essential.

“When we don’t fill out the census, then you’re not counted,” Mosley said. “It’s like you have a slice of the pie and if we don’t get a full and complete count, well then that slice goes somewhere else — and then we miss that opportunity.”

Comments

comments