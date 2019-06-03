Census Bureau Searching for Local Workers

Uncle Sam is looking for a few good men–and women–to step out to the streets and help count their fellow citizens.

The 2020 Census is just around the corner, and census officials are searching for workers to be recruiting assistants in Vanderburgh and a few other counties in Indiana.

Those in the position will meet with government officials, community leaders, and other groups to promote census employment opportunities. They also get local organizations to donate space for assessment and training, recruit local residents for ongoing projects, and review the process in internal and external presentations.

In Indiana and Illinois, counties are covered through the Chicago Regional Census Center Recruiting Team.

There are also spots for residents in Kentucky through the Philadelphia center.

To be eligible, you must be at least 18 years old, have a valid Social Security number, and be a U.S. citizen.

More can be found at https://www.2020census.gov/en/jobs

